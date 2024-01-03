Skip to Content
GOP wants to impeach a stalwart Maine secretary who cut Trump from ballot. They face long odds

By
Published 2:43 PM

By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republicans want to unseat Maine’s secretary of state for barring former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot. However, they will face long odds impeaching Shenna Bellows, a stalwart and influential Democrat whose party holds firm control over both Legislative houses. Bellows is the first secretary of state in history to block someone from running for president by using the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause. Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, appealed the decision on Tuesday. He’s expected to soon appeal a similar ban by the Colorado Supreme Court.

Associated Press

