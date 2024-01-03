Harvard seeks to move past firestorm brought on by school President Claudine Gay’s resignation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University is trying to move past the firestorm brought on by the plagiarism allegations, congressional testimony and resignation of Claudine Gay, the school’s first Black president. The elite Ivy League School is aiming to heal divisions as it seeks a new leader. The school’s governing board says the search will include “broad engagement and consultation with the Harvard community.” Khalil Gibran Muhammad, who teaches history, race and public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, says the corporation capitulated to “a McCarthy-style political attack” in accepting Gay’s resignation and not calling out the “outright lies” leveled at her by Republican critics.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.