Japan police arrest a knife-wielding woman inside a train after 4 people are reported injured

TOKYO (AP) — Police in Japan have arrested a woman who wielded a knife and injured four passengers inside a train that stopped at Tokyo’s electronic town of Akihabara. NHK public television reported that police rushed to the scene late Wednesday after a report that a woman was brandishing a knife while the train stopped at the Akihabara station, where four people were injured and taken to a hospital. Kyodo News says police arrested the attacker, identified only as a woman in her 20s, on suspicion of attempted murder. It said at least three men who were stabbed were taken to hospitals. No other details, including the condition of the injured and a motive for the attack, are immediately available.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.