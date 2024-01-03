Judge recommends ending suit on prosecuting ex-felons who vote in North Carolina, cites new law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge says a North Carolina law that makes it a serious crime for someone to vote while still on probation or parole for a felony conviction shouldn’t be thrown out. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Webster recommended Tuesday that the request by groups representing poor residents and Black union members to invalidate the law be denied and their lawsuit dismissed. His recommendations now go to a district judge. The plaintiffs argued the law permitted prosecution even if an offender didn’t deliberately attempt to break it by voting. Webster cited in his ruling a change to the law taking effect Jan. 1 that requires intentionality for someone to be prosecuted in future elections.

