Mexican authorities search for 31 migrants abducted near the Texas border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities are searching for 31 migrants from five countries who were abducted from a bus near the Texas border over the weekend. Federal Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said Wednesday that the National Guard, Army and Navy are participating in the search, but there have been few advances. On Dec. 30, armed and masked men stopped the bus on the highway that connects the border cities of Reynosa and Matamoros. They made all 36 people aboard get off and then took 31 of them away in five vehicles. The abducted migrants were from Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Honduras and Mexico.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.