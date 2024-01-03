Mexican cartel forces locals to pay for makeshift Wi-Fi under threat of death

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in central Mexico say a drug cartel set up its own makeshift internet antennas and told locals that they had to pay to use their Wi-Fi or they would be killed. The criminal group allegedly set up three internet antennas in various towns in the Mexican state of Michoacan, and charged approximately 5,000 people elevated prices between between $25 to $30 a month. That would mean the cartel would rake in around $150,000 a month. The state prosecutor’s office says the cartel warned that penalty for not paying for the internet was death.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.