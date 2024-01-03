NATO to help buy 1,000 Patriot missiles to defend allies as Russia ramps up air assault on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says it will help buy up to 1,000 Patriot missiles so allies can better protect their territory as Russia ramps up its air assault on Ukraine. NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency said Wednesday that it will support a group of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, in buying the Patriots. The air defense systems are used against cruise and ballistic missiles as well as enemy aircraft. According to industry sources, the contract could be worth $5.5 billion. It could also help free up more defense systems for Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the “Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns show how important modern air defenses are.”

