Nevada judge attacked by defendant during sentencing in Vegas courtroom scene captured on video

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge was attacked in court by a defendant who vaulted the bench and sparked a bloody brawl with court officials and attorneys as he was about to sentenced to prison in a felony battery case. The violent scene was captured Wednesday by courtroom video in Las Vegas. Court officials said the judge has unspecified injuries but wasn’t hospitalized. A courtroom marshal was hospitalized for treatment of a gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder. The 30-year-old defendant was punched, wrestled to the floor and arrested on multiple new felony charges including battery on a protected person. His defense attorney did not respond later to telephone and email messages.

By KEN RITTER and RIO YAMAT Associated Press

