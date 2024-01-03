The Supreme Court is expected to determine whether Trump can keep running for president. Here’s why
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to determine whether former President Donald Trump can keep running for the White House. Trump on Wednesday appealed a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that he’s ineligible for the presidency because he violated a rarely used constitutional prohibition on those who hold office having “engaged in insurrection.” On Tuesday, he appealed a similar ruling from Maine’s Democratic secretary of state, but it’s the Colorado appeal that’s most significant. That’s because the nation’s highest court has never before ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was designed to prevent Confederates from regaining their former government posts. Whatever the Supreme Court decides applies to Colorado will apply to all other 49 states.