Ugandan police say gay rights activist in critical condition after knife attack

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A well-known gay rights activist in Uganda has been stabbed by unknown assailants, and police say he has been hospitalized in critical condition. A video posted on the social media platform X shows Steven Kabuye lying on the ground writhing in pain with a deep and long cut on his right arm and a knife stuck in his belly. Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that residents found Kabuye after the attack and that the activist was in critical condition. The spokesperson says one of two attackers who arrived on a motorcycle tried to stab Kabuye in the neck but the activist was able to shield his neck with his arm. Ugandan rights activists have expressed fears that a new law against homosexuality enacted in May would increase attacks against the gay community.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.