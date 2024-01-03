US again renews protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top aide over Iran threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has once again renewed taxpayer-funded protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top aides, who have been the target of persistent threats from Iran. The State Department notified Congress late last month that the threats against Pompeo and Trump administration Iran envoy Brian Hook remain “serious and credible” and continue to warrant government-provided security details. The notifications are dated Dec. 19 but were not transmitted to Congress until Dec. 22. They were obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday as tensions in the Middle East soar.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.