US warns Houthis to cease attacks on Red Sea vessels or face potential military action

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and 12 allies has given what amounts to a final warning to Houthi rebels, telling the militants to cease their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea or face potential targeted military action. The Yemen-based militants have carried out at least 23 attacks in response to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since Dec. 19. A senior Biden administration official on Wednesday declined to detail rules of possible engagement if the attacks continue, but underscored that the Iranian-backed Houthis should “not anticipate another warning” from the U.S. and its allies. The official on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.