What’s known so far about the deadly explosions in Iran

Iranian officials said that at least 95 people were killed Wednesday after back-to-back explosions at an event commemorating the 2020 slaying of a prominent general by the United States. More than 200 people were wounded in the attack, for which there was no immediate claim of responsibility. The attack came on the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, in a U.S. drone strike in neighboring Iraq. Wednesday’s attack was the deadliest to strike Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

By The Associated Press

