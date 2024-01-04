A judge in Oregon refuses to dismiss a 2015 climate lawsuit filed by youth

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A judge in Oregon has rejected a U.S. Department of Justice request to dismiss a 2015 lawsuit brought by young people that alleges the federal government knew the dangers posed by carbon pollution but that it has continued through policies and subsidies to support the fossil fuel industry. An attorney representing the plaintiffs is hoping for a trial in the case later this year. The plaintiffs argue the government has violated young people’s constitutional rights to life, liberty and property. The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken came late last week.

