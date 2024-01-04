Skip to Content
AP National

Adam Sandler plays pickup game before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado

By
Published 8:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona’s McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado. Wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt and turquoise shorts, the comedian played a game of 3-on-3 about two hours before Thursday night’s game. In a short video shot by a reporter for Arizona’s rivals.com fan site, Sandler flipped a pass over his head before playing defense. An avid basketball player, Sandler has a sister who lives in Tucson and has been spotted in the city numerous times.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content