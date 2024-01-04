Baltimore celebrates historic 20% drop in homicides even as gun violence remains high

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore recorded less than 300 homicides last year for the first time in nearly a decade. The 20% decrease in killings ends a surge that began in 2015 following Freddie Gray’s death from injuries sustained in police custody, which sparked civil unrest and fractured public trust. While pinpointing the cause is virtually impossible, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott touted his administration’s comprehensive violence strategy. The plan seeks to address the root causes of gun violence by treating it as a public health crisis and combining targeted law enforcement actions with resources and social programs that help people choose a different path.

