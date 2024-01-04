Bomb threats prompt evacuations of government buildings in several states, but no explosives found

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Government buildings in several states were evacuated following bomb threats, briefly disrupting government affairs for the second day in a row in some places. The Mississippi Capitol and courthouses in Arkansas and Montana were evacuated Thursday. No explosives were immediately found, and the buildings were reopened to the public. The latest round of evacuations comes after an emailed threat to officials in several states prompted lockdowns at multiple state capitols Wednesday. The threats also follow a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days. The FBI said it was aware of “numerous hoax incidents” Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.