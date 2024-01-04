Brazilian politician’s move to investigate a priest sparks outpouring of support for the clergyman

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A right-wing Brazilian politician’s push to have the city of Sao Paulo investigate a city priest has prompted a strong defense from Roman Catholic leaders and government officials. They’re praising the clergyman’s work with the homeless. The Rev. Júlio Lancellotti ministers to the homeless in one of the roughest neighborhoods of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city. But Sao Paulo council member Rubinho Nunes alleges the priest also illegally works on behalf of an unnamed non-profit organization to promote Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lancellotti denies that allegation. The archdiocese says it’s perplexed by the move to investigate him and that his charity work must continue.

