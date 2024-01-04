Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials say a child playing with a cigarette lighter started a fire at the $6.9 million home owned by Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told The Associated Press that the fire was accidental. He did not provide the age of the child, or the amount of damage caused by the fire. Hill was at the Dolphins’ practice for the upcoming regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills when the fire broke out. He left practice when he got word about the fire. Miami television station WSVN showed a large amount of black smoke coming from the home’s roof as firefighters doused it with water. No one was injured in the fire.

By FREIDA FRISARO and ALANIS THAMES Associated Press

