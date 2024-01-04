Former Guatemalan president released on bond; leaves prison for first time since 2015

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former Guatemalan President Otto Pérez Molina was released from prison after posting bond of more than $10.3 million quetzales ($1.3 million), according to his lawyer. The former president was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison in December 2022 for a bribery scheme known locally as “La Linea” or “The Line.” But under Guatemala’s multi-step sentencing process, Molina appealed and the sentence has not yet been confirmed, making him eligible to post bond. The bond he posted allowed him to regain his freedom while that appeal is considered. His lawyer César Calderón says Pérez Molina is not allowed to leave Guatemala and must check in with prosecutors every 30 days.

