Founding member of experimental rock band Mr. Bungle suspected of killing girlfriend in California

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — Police say a founding member of an experimental rock band has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend. Investigators say Theo Lengyel of Mr. Bungle became a suspect after human remains were found at a park near San Francisco. Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann went missing in December. Lengyel was arrested Tuesday. It wasn’t known Thursday if he has an attorney. The 54-year-old left Mr. Bungle in 1996 after playing multiple instruments on several recordings including the band’s self-titled 1991 album and “Disco Volante” in 1995. He did not participate in any of the band’s recent reunion tours.

