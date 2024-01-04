Nikki Haley’s Republican rivals are ramping up their attacks on her as Iowa’s caucuses near

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikki Haley’s rivals for the Republican presidential nomination are ratcheting up their attacks on her as Iowa’s first-in-the-nation voting draws closer. The barbed news releases, attack ads and amped up back-and-forth come as the former South Carolina governor and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis battle for a distant second place to former President Donald Trump with less than two weeks until Iowa’s leadoff caucuses. Trump’s campaign has long trained his focus on DeSantis but has increasingly shifted its target to Haley. DeSantis jumped on her for saying Wednesday night that voters in New Hampshire would have the opportunity to “correct” the decision made by Iowa caucusgoers.

