Police say there has been a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa; extent of injuries unclear

Published 7:57 AM

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city’s high school.

A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information.

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break.

Phone messages left with the Perry School Board’s president and vice president, and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks, were not immediately returned.

Perry is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) miles northwest of Des Moines.

