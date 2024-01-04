South African athlete Oscar Pistorius to be released on parole after nearly 9 years in prison
By GERALD IMRAY and NQOBILE NTSHANGASE
Associated Press
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South African athlete Oscar Pistorius is due to be released from prison on parole Friday, more than a decade after he shot girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in a Valentine’s Day killing that shattered the reputation of a sporting superstar. Television crews, photographers and reporters gathered outside the gates of the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in the South African capital of Pretoria before 6 a.m., waiting to catch a glimpse of the world-famous double-amputee Olympic runner. Pistorius has served nearly nine years of his 13 years and five months murder sentence for shooting Steenkamp multiple times through a toilet door at his home in the predawn hours of Feb. 14, 2013.