There’s a glimmer of hope for broader health coverage in Georgia, but also a good chance of a fizzle

ATLANTA (AP) — Long-held Republican opposition to broader health care coverage may be softening in Georgia and Mississippi. Legislative leaders in both states say they want to examine plans to expand Medicaid. North Carolina began offering Medicaid to uninsured adults on Dec. 1. But an expert who studies Medicaid says expansion will be difficult in the 10 remaining states that haven’t done so already. In Kansas, for example, Republican leaders are spurning Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s push. And in Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp may want to protect a partial expansion that so far has enrolled fewer than 1,100 people through October.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.