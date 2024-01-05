Abortion initiative hits milestone for getting in front of Florida voters

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A petition initiative that would enshrine abortion rights in the Florida constitution has reached the necessary number of verified signatures to qualify for the 2024 ballot. More than 911,000 signatures have been verified by the Florida Division of Elections, surpassing the more than 891,500 petition signatures required by the state to put a ballot initiative before voters. If the measure ultimately makes it on the fall ballot, Florida voters could join citizens in other states in deciding what, if any, abortion protections there should be in the third-largest state in the U.S. following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

