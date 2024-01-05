Actor David Soul, one half of ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80

LONDON (AP) — The actor who earned fame as blond half of crime-fighting duo “Starsky and Hutch” in a popular 1970s television series, has died. David Soul was 80. His wife, Helen Snell, said Friday that Soul died on Thursday “after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.” Soul portrayed detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser as detective David Starsky in “Starsky and Hutch.” It ran on ABC between 1975 and 1979. At the height of his fame, Soul also hit the music charts with the single “Don’t Give Up on Us.” Soul had lived in Britain for many years, taking several stage roles.

