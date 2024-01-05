Brazil postpones visa requirements for U.S., Canada and Australia citizens to April

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian officials say they have postponed for the second time the reintroduction of requirements to obtain tourist visas for citizens of the U.S., Australia and Canada. Former president Jair Bolsonaro scrapped the visa requirements in 2019 to support the tourism industry, but the three countries continued to demand visas from Brazilians. The South American country requires visas from travelers based on principles of historical reciprocity and equal treatment. The government initially postponed the visa implementation on Oct. 1. On Thursday night, Brazil’s presidency said it would be postponed yet again till April. 10 to avoid implementing the new system during New Year’s celebrations and Carnival festivities in February, which attract tens of thousands.

