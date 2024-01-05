Civil rights lawsuit filed over 2022 Philadelphia fire that killed 9 children and 3 adults

Families of the 12 people killed in a Philadelphia row house fire that began in a Christmas tree two years ago are suing a pair of city agencies. The case filed on Friday says unsafe conditions on the property violated the victims’ civil rights. The federal lawsuit is against the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the city’s Department of Human Services, and various officials of the agencies. It alleges that the housing authority knew the four-bedroom apartment it owns in a brick duplex was overcrowded and unsafe. A spokesperson for Mayor Cherelle Parker declined comment because the matter is in active litigation.

