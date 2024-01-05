Farmers prevent Germany’s vice chancellor leaving a ferry in a protest that draws condemnation

BERLIN (AP) — A group of farmers prevented Germany’s vice chancellor from disembarking a ferry hours after the government partially climbed down on cost-saving plans that had infuriated the agricultural sector. The protest drew condemnation from government and opposition figures. Police said the farmers blocked a jetty on the North Sea coast Thursday evening and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck had to return to a small offshore island. They said Friday that Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Green party who is also economy and climate minister, reached the mainland on another ferry during the night. Police said more than 100 people took part in the blockade and pepper spray was used by the roughly 30 officers who were deployed.

