Fight at Philadelphia train station ends with man being fatally struck by train

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man involved in a fight at a Philadelphia train station was killed when he fell onto the tracks and was struck by a train. The fight at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station occurred around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, when 40-year-old Chaz Wearing and another man began arguing. The dispute soon turned physical and police say Wearing punched the other man twice. The man — whose name has not been released — ended up on the tracks below the platform and was struck seconds later by an incoming SEPTA train. Authorities say it’s not clear why the men were arguing. Wearing, who has no known address, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.

