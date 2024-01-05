Heavy rains leave parts of England and Europe swamped in floodwaters

LONDON (AP) — Flooding from heavy rains has swamped parts of England, France and the Netherlands, and officials say water levels are likely to continue rising for several days. Officials in England on Friday said more than 1,000 homes and businesses were flooded. They warned of more impacts in the days to come since the ground remains saturated. Buildings and cars were submerged as streets turned to waterways, farmland was flooded and boats were torn from their moorings. Thousands of homes were damaged in northern France but waters began to recede. Water levels remained extremely high in the Netherlands.

