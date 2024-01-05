India’s foreign minister signs a deal to increase imports of electricity from Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — India’s foreign minister has concluded a two-day trip to Nepal during which he signed an agreement to increase the amount of electricity India imports from its neighbor. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Nepal Thursday. He met the country’s prime minister and president and took part in a joint meeting where bilateral relations were discussed. The two countries also signed an long-term power trade agreement Thursday where India agreed to “to strive to increase the … export of power from Nepal to India to 10,000 megawatts within a timeframe of 10 years,” according to a press statement issued by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.

