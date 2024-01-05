Mississippi deputy fatally shot during traffic stop by suspect who was killed by police after chase

BEAUMONT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a suspect who was killed by police following a car chase. George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon says Deputy Jeremy Malone was killed Thursday after he stopped a vehicle around 5:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 98 in Rocky Creek. Mixon says the suspect, who was not immediately identified, led police on a chase out of the county and the suspect was killed by police as the pursusit ended. WLOX-TV reports the chase left George County and went through Greene County into Perry County before the suspect was fatally shot on U.S. 98 near Beaumont. The Mississippi Department of Investigations will oversee investigations into the shootings.

