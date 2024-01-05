New Mexico attorney general says fake GOP electors can’t be prosecuted, recommends changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says the state’s five Republican electors cannot be prosecuted under the current law for filing election certificates that falsely declared Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential race. However, Democratic Attorney General Raúl Torrez is making recommendations to state lawmakers that he says would enhance the security of the state’s electoral process and provide legal authority for prosecuting similar conduct in the future. False certificates declaring Trump the winner that year were also were submitted in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Some electors have been indicted while investigations are ongoing in some states.

