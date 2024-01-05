Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham riding a wave of euphoria in charge through English soccer leagues

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are three years into their unlikely ownership of Welsh soccer club Wrexham and their enthusiasm is far from fading. “Deadpool” star Reynolds sends text messages to players after games, posts on social media after the team’s matches and says his love for Wrexham is “indescribable.” There seems an unstoppable momentum in the team too. Wrexham won the fifth-tier National League last season and now is making a push for promotion from fourth-tier League Two. The team has a break from league play this weekend when it plays local rival Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. The buzz around Wrexham and its celebrity ownership reached new levels during a cup run last year.

