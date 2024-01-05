Strays land in doghouse after causing an estimated $350K in damage to cars at Houston dealership

HOUSTON (AP) — A pair of strays have landed in the doghouse after being caught on video causing more than a quarter-million dollars’ worth of damage at a Houston car dealership. KTRK-TV reports that one of the dogs was captured in early December and the second was caught on New Year’s Eve. Both dogs are being held by the Houston animal control shelter and the first captured dog has been cleared for adoption. The dogs were captured on surveillance video scratching the paint and tearing the bumpers off of vehicles in the lot at G Motors. The dealership’s finance manager, Imran Haq says they caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.

