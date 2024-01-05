The new FAFSA is meant to make applying for college aid easier, but not everyone can access it yet

NEW YORK (AP) — A new online application designed to make applying for federal student aid easier went live this week, but not everyone has been able to access it. That’s led to worry and frustration for some students and parents. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid typically opens at the beginning of October, but it was delayed three months due to the relaunch. Now the Department of Education says a soft launch will continue until all of the bugs in the new application are fixed.

