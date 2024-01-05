The Supreme Court will decide if Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss that culminated in the U.S. Capitol attack. The justices Friday agreed to take a Colorado case, inserting themselves in the presidential campaign and acknowledging the need to decide quickly. Voters will soon begin casting presidential primary ballots across the country. The court will be considering for the first time the meaning and reach of a provision of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment barring some people who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office. A Colorado court ruled Trump should not be on the Republican primary ballot, and he appealed.

By MARK SHERMAN and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

