The teacher shot by a 6-year-old still worries, a year later, about the other students in the room

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The former teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in a Virginia classroom said she still worries about the other children who saw it happen. She said she hopes their happiness “wasn’t completely stripped away.” Abby Zwerner spoke to media in Newport News on the January 6 anniversary of the day she was shot in the hand and chest at Richneck Elementary. She said she’s endured an extremely challenging 12 months. She’s had five surgeries and endures post-traumatic stress disorder. But she also recalled moments of joy with friends and family and the warmth of strangers.

