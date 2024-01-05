The U.S. northeast is preparing for a weekend storm that threatens to dump snow, rain, and ice

The northeast is preparing for a weekend winter storm that threatens to dump a messy mix of snow, rain and ice. It also raises the possibility of ending a nearly two-year drought of significant snowfall in major cities like New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. The National Weather Service says localized accumulations of snowfall could exceed one foot in areas of higher elevation. Also of concern is ice — with up to a quarter of an inch forecast for parts of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia.

