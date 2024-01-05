Top 1-and-done NBA prospects have made a big impact in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll

Top one-and-done NBA prospects are making a big impact in their college team’s AP Top 25 standing. Roughly 70% of the one-and-done lottery picks dating to 2006 played for teams that cracked the top 10 of the poll. The list includes stars and eventual top overall draft picks like Duke’s Zion Williamson in 2019, Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012 and Memphis’ Derrick Rose in 2008. The AP is marking the 75th anniversary of its men’s basketball poll this year. Teams with one-and-done players have often stayed near the top of the rankings.

