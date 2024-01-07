Blinken meets Jordan’s king and foreign minister on Mideast push to keep Gaza war from spreading
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Jordan’s king and foreign minister and visited a World Food Program warehouse in Amman as he pressed ahead with an urgent Middle East diplomatic mission to prevent Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza from spreading. On his fourth visit to the region in three months, Blinken stressed Sunday the need for Israel to adjust its military operations to reduce civilian casualties and significantly boost the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza while highlighting the importance of preparing detailed plans for the post-conflict future of the territory, which has been decimated by intensive Israeli airstrikes and ground offensives.