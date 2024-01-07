Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video will face her again in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defendant whose attack on a judge was captured in a wild courtroom video is scheduled to appear before her again. Deobra Redden is scheduled to appear before Judge Mary Kay Holthus again on Monday. Redden grabbed the Holthus’ hair after hurling himself over the judge’s bench, setting off a bloody brawl with court officials on Jan. 3. He already was facing prison time in a felony battery case. After the attack, he faces new felony charges. Holthus suffered some injuries in the attack but was back to work the next day. A court marshall was hospitalized for a gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder.

