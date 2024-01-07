Inside the 2024 Golden Globes: What you didn’t see on camera

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fueled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous. Some are catching up with old friends and co-stars, some are kissing their dates in plain sight and some fawn over the cool kids they haven’t yet met. Sometimes it happens on camera, as with “Poor Things” director Yorgos Lanthimos swooning over his proximity to a personal idol, Bruce Springsteen, but most of the time those interactions happen when the cameras are off. The offscreen moments Sunday included stars making dramatic entrances and lots of fans headed to “The Bear” table.

