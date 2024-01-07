Is Georgia’s election system constitutional? A federal judge will decide in trial set to begin

ATLANTA (AP) — Election integrity activists want a federal judge to order Georgia to stop using its current election system. They argue that it’s vulnerable to attack and has operational issues that could cost voters their right to cast a vote and have it accurately counted. During a trial set to start Tuesday, they plan to argue that the Dominion Voting Systems touchscreen voting machines are so flawed they are unconstitutional. Election officials insist that the system is secure and reliable and that it is up to the state to decide how it conducts elections.

