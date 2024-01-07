Judges in England and Wales are given cautious approval to use AI in writing legal opinions

LONDON (AP) — Judges in England and Wales have been given approval to use artificial intelligence to help writing legal opinions. The judiciary issued its first guidance last month on the use of AI. The step puts the courts at the forefront of legal systems grappling with how to regulate AI. The guidance is full of cautions about the limitations and risks of using the technology, and it says judges shouldn’t use AI for research or legal analysis. Judges don’t have to disclose they’ve used the technology. One law lecturer questioned that and asked why the guidance doesn’t include an accountability mechanism.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.