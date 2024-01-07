Judges in England and Wales are given cautious approval to use AI in writing legal opinions
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Judges in England and Wales have been given approval to use artificial intelligence to help writing legal opinions. The judiciary issued its first guidance last month on the use of AI. The step puts the courts at the forefront of legal systems grappling with how to regulate AI. The guidance is full of cautions about the limitations and risks of using the technology, and it says judges shouldn’t use AI for research or legal analysis. Judges don’t have to disclose they’ve used the technology. One law lecturer questioned that and asked why the guidance doesn’t include an accountability mechanism.