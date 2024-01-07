Lawsuit limits and antisemitism are among topics Georgia lawmakers plan to take on in 2024

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s General Assembly begins its 2024 regular session Monday and the top intrigue is whether Republicans may agree to a further expansion of health care under the state’s Medicaid program. Another key issue is whether the state will create new educational vouchers. It’s an election year for all 180 House members and 56 senators. With state coffers bulging, lawmakers are likely to seek a further pay increase for public employees and teachers, as well as additional tax cuts. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has said he wants new limits on lawsuits, while other GOP leaders say they plan to revive a commission to discipline prosecutors.

