Live Updates: Golden Globes 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on the Golden Globes from The Associated Press — on the red carpet, inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel and behind the scenes. It’s been a rocky few years for the awards show that recognizes movie and TV and has long occupied a peculiar place in Hollywood’s awards circuit. Amid a racism scandal, Hollywood boycotted the awards and they didn’t air in 2022. They returned in 2023 – relegated to the ignominy of a Tuesday – but NBC declined to renew the one-year deal. Now they’re looking for another chance, on CBS with another one-year deal.

By The Associated Press

