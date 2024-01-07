Officers in Colorado are investigating an apparent altercation between Rep. Boebert and ex-husband

SILT, Colorado (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Colorado say an investigation is being conducted into an apparent altercation between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and ex-husband Jayson Boebert at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado. It’s unclear what happened on Saturday, but Boebert’s campaign released a statement on Sunday in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested.” The statement said she planned to talk with her attorney about false claims she says he made against her. Silt Police Chief Mike Kit confirmed the investigation but declined to release further details. Jayson Boebert did not respond to a request for comment sent via Facebook.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.